Covestor Ltd Sells 181 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $68,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

