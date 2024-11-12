CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 75,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $230.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,279.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,298. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total value of $226,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,279.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

