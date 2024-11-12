Covestor Ltd Sells 180 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

View Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.4 %

IPAR opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.38. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.