Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $209.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $194.05 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

