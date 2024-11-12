Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target at $8.17

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amprius Technologies Stock Up 40.5 %
NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
