Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target at $8.17

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

