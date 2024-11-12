CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $364,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,373 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Yelp by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Yelp by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,083.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 4.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:YELP opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

