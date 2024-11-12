CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,391,000 after buying an additional 1,393,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,211 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,751,000 after purchasing an additional 492,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,886,000 after purchasing an additional 267,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.5 %

BERY stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

