CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 5.2 %

DOCS stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.