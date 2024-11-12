Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

