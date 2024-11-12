CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $406,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 3.5 %

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NFG stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

