Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $30,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $180,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 330,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 440,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 29.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

MFC stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

