962 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in NiSource by 146.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after buying an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,977 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $34,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 991,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,449,000 after buying an additional 876,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

