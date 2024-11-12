Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 500 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 638.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

