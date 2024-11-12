Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $29,000 Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 63.7% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 428,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCSI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

