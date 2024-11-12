CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Vimeo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 716,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMEO

Vimeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.