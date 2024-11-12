QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 385,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.