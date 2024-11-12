13,980 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $112,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE OWL opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

