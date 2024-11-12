Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,999 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.