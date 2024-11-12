QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American States Water by 40.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.8% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in American States Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

