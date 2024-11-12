4,279 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $23,211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,634 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.