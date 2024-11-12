4,279 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $23,211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
HALO stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $65.53.
Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halozyme Therapeutics
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.