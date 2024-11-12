Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

