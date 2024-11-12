QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,675 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

