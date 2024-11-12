Amalgamated Bank Sells 19,496 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,136 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.4 %

JHG opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

