Covestor Ltd Purchases 234 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after buying an additional 402,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $179.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.64.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

