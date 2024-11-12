Covestor Ltd Buys 1,137 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

