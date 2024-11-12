Covestor Ltd Sells 70 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.32 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.