Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,076,729.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,963,061.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,186 shares of company stock valued at $39,962,314 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87, a PEG ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

