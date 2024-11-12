Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares valued at $1,051,375. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

