Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 68.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,324,000 after acquiring an additional 505,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,725,000 after purchasing an additional 316,292 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 710,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,741,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director William J. Dawson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 15,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,898,899.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,630,430.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Dawson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $5,493,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.3 %

MGRC stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $266.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

