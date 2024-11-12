Covestor Ltd Has $127,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in FOX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,863,000 after purchasing an additional 636,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 225,768 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

