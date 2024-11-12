Covestor Ltd Invests $130,000 in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,820,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOC shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Sable Offshore stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). On average, equities analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

