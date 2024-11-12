Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,966,000 after buying an additional 117,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.75. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

