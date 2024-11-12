nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,112,076.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,112,076.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,874,337.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,035,584 shares of company stock valued at $144,146,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the second quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in nCino by 14.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in nCino by 182.0% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $42.64 on Thursday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.92, a PEG ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.