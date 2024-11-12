Covestor Ltd Has $129,000 Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,208,000 after acquiring an additional 147,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 179.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

