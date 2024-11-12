Contrasting Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Teleflex 7.85% 14.19% 8.53%

Risk & Volatility

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teleflex 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Media Group and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Teleflex has a consensus target price of $259.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Media Group and Teleflex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group $30,000.00 34.55 -$350,000.00 ($0.01) -3.60 Teleflex $3.03 billion 3.04 $356.33 million $5.03 39.38

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group. Universal Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teleflex beats Universal Media Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. It also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart support devices, and peripheral intervention and mechanical circulatory support platform that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded pumps and catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. The company provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. It also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings; urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.