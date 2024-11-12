Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 872 817 1358 23 2.17

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.43 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $551.04 million $6.13 million -107.47

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -1,868.98% -41.48% -26.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oruka Therapeutics

