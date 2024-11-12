Covestor Ltd Sells 56 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 113.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

Insulet Trading Up 2.9 %

Insulet stock opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $156.00 and a 1 year high of $279.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

