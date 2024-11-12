Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $175,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
