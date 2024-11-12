Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,894 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after acquiring an additional 604,070 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 733,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,179,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

