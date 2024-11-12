William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -319.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $8,944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $3,394,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

