Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Dover Q1 Earnings

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $204.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.11. Dover has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $204.93.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dover by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

