Wedbush Expects Weaker Earnings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

