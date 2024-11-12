Roth Capital Weighs in on Celsius’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.39 on Monday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

