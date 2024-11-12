What is William Blair’s Forecast for Cantaloupe Q2 Earnings?

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research report issued on Friday, November 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 4.1 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 152.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,945.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cantaloupe news, Director Douglas Bergeron acquired 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $266,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,783.79. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,945.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,866 shares of company stock valued at $416,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

