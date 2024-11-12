The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $2.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

