Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.31. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

