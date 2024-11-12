Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $172.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

