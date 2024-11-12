Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Catalent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Catalent by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Catalent by 154.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,360 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Catalent by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.