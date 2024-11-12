1,406 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after buying an additional 826,509 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 96,291 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,943,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWV stock opened at $343.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.56 and a twelve month high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.