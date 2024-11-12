Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

